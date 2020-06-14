BARRIE -- A 31-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Barrie on Saturday night.

Barrie Police say it happened around 8:40 p.m. on Essa Road, north of McKay Road.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Essa Road when it left the road, rolled several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. The man - not from Barrie - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barrie Police Traffic Unit is working to determine the cause of the crash.