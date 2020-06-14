Advertisement
Man, 31, dead after a single-vehicle crash in Barrie
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 11:14AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 14, 2020 11:55AM EDT
Debris and tire marks remain at the scene where a 31-year-old man died after a single vehicle crash on Essa Road and McKay Road in Barrie. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
BARRIE -- A 31-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Barrie on Saturday night.
Barrie Police say it happened around 8:40 p.m. on Essa Road, north of McKay Road.
According to police, the vehicle was travelling southbound on Essa Road when it left the road, rolled several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. The man - not from Barrie - was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barrie Police Traffic Unit is working to determine the cause of the crash.
RELATED IMAGES