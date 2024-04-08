BARRIE
Barrie

    • Malnourished, frostbitten pups rescued by Barrie organization in dire need of donations

    Lost Boys Hope in Barrie, Ont., rescued several puppies from northern Manitoba. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) Lost Boys Hope in Barrie, Ont., rescued several puppies from northern Manitoba. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
    A non-profit animal rescue organization in Barrie that relies on community generosity recently saved a distressed young lab and her 12 puppies from northern Manitoba.

    Lost Boys Hope founder Kelley Ward said the one-and-a-half-year-old lab and her pups were extremely malnourished and suffering from frostbite when they were rescued.

    Ward says the organization currently has over 100 animals and is in dire need of financial donations, as well as foster and forever homes.

    She says this is the most animals they've cared for at one time and points to puppy mills as a significant factor.

    According to Ward, vet bills to care for the animals, including spaying/neutering, vaccinating, and ensuring parasite control make it challenging for Lost Boys Hope to make ends meet each month.

    Still, they aim to rescue stray dogs from Northern Manitoba and bring them to Barrie to be matched with their forever homes.

    Ward says the lab and her pups would be available for adoption soon.

