Major fire destroys chalet in the Town of the Blue Mountains

    A map showing the location of a fire at a small chalet in the Town of the Blue Mountains on Tues. Nov. 7, 2023. A map showing the location of a fire at a small chalet in the Town of the Blue Mountains on Tues. Nov. 7, 2023.

    Fire crews in the Blue Mountains spent several hours getting a blaze under control Tuesday evening.

    According to the chief, fire crews were called to a small chalet on Scandia Lane around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. The chief says the fire was fully involved upon arrival, saying the roof had already collapsed.

    The family who owns the property was not there at the time but has been notified.

    Fire officials say there were no injuries reported.

    Damage in the fire is estimated to be at least $500,000. While the fire is not considered suspicious, the cause is not known. Fire crews will return to the scene Wednesday morning to determine the origin.

