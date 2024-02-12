MAHC hospital proposal sparks concerns about local health care

Bracebridge residents will have a second chance to voice their opinions and hear about Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's (MAHC) hospital redevelopment proposal.

Hundreds of people attended the last meeting on Feb. 6, voicing their concerns over the controversial plan, which would divide specific services between the Bracebridge and Huntsville facilities. Residents and health care workers, including physicians, have opposed the plan, saying dividing the services would limit health care access to many.

In an email to CTV News on Monday, Lehman stated that MAHC would need to "go back to the table to find a "better-balanced model."

"This plan is not going to work for the communities of South Muskoka," Lehman wrote. "With a major fundraising effort ahead, and given this is the largest project that will be built in Muskoka in the next 10 years, we need a plan that will work for all of Muskoka."

Lehman noted that while the expansion plan promises enhancements such as expanded emergency departments and a level 3 ICU, concerns prevail regarding the potential loss of essential services.

MAHC has indicated both hospitals would have intensive care units and surgical centres, but Bracebridge will have 14 inpatient beds while Huntsville will have 139.

Lehman hopes the province affords MAHC the necessary time to refine the expansion model "without the funding being at risk."

"There are a full six years to go before the ground is broken on construction, so let's take the time now to get the plan right and get all of Muskoka back onboard. These hospitals are such a critical part of our future," he concluded.

Monday's meeting will include a presentation and allow time for questions and a discussion.

The meeting will occur tonight at Muskoka Lakes Secondary School at 110 Clearbrook Trail from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 6.

Alternatively, residents can view the meeting remotely via Zoom.