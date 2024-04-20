BARRIE
Barrie

    • MacLaren Art Centre annual gala marked with special performance

    Neda MAzhab Jafari, a sculptor from Barrie, creating live art for auction at the Gala on April 20, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News). Neda MAzhab Jafari, a sculptor from Barrie, creating live art for auction at the Gala on April 20, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News).
    

    Donors and attendees of an annual gala at the MacLaren Art Centre were treated to a special performance Saturday evening.

    The gala is the art centre's largest fundraiser each year, captivating its guests with a red-carpet affair.

    "It's really tied to the community, it's one that goes right back to the MacLaren Art Centre," said Michael Kuluva, Chair of the gala. "We have 130 invited guests to the gala and they are our closest supporters, our donors." 

    This year's event featured live sculptors, artists, and other performances for guests.

    As an extra layer of excitement, guests were treated to a special acoustic performance by The Trews. 

    Artwork created during the event was also auctioned off during the evening. 

