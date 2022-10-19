Low-cost rabies clinics available in Simcoe County

Low-cost rabies clinics are once again available across Simcoe County for dogs and cats older than three months.

The clinics are offered annually by local veterinarians who volunteer their time.

In 2021, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says 1,603 animal exposure incidents were investigated by staff. Many of which resulted in rabies vaccines for people as a precaution.

According to the law, all dogs and cats over the age of three months must be vaccinated against the virus.

Rabies is a viral disease affecting the brain and central nervous system and can be spread to mammals, including humans, through saliva or nerve tissue through a bite or scratch.

It can also be spread when infected saliva or nerve tissue comes in contact with an open wound or through the eyes, nose or mouth.

In most cases, the virus is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, according to the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians.

The clinics accept cash only, and no appointment is necessary to attend.

A one-year vaccine is available, and previously vaccinated pets may be able to receive a three-year booster.

The clinic runs until Oct. 29.