Loved ones mourn Barrie man who died after Family Day assault

The Schneider family is spending their Family Day mourning the first anniversary of the day Ron Peterson died following an assault in downtown Barrie.

"We miss him and love him so much, and not a day goes by where we don't think about him, you know, like not a day," said Careena Schnieder, Peterson's daughter.

"I just want him to know that we're okay, but we miss him," said Lori Scheider, Peterson's widow.

The 47-year-old Barrie man, also known as Ron Brennan, lost his life in the hospital after family members say he was stabbed along Collier Street on Family Day last year.

Loved ones say Peterson was a leader and a protector for those battling homelessness and addiction.

"He was a big part of the community. It really hurt everybody when he wasn't here anymore," said Careena.

The men accused in the homicide investigation remain behind bars, facing several charges, including second-degree murder. The allegations against them have not been tested in court.

Meanwhile, Lori and Careena remind others to hold close to what they have before it's gone.

"Just reach out and tell them that you love them and you're proud of them no matter what choices they made because when they do make those choices, it's not because they don't love you, it's because they don't love themself," said Lori.

The Schneiders invite the public to join them by the Southshore Community Centre at Barrie's waterfront on Lakeshore Drive Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to release lanterns and balloons for those who are gone but not forgotten.