Loved ones celebrate the life of Barrie sports icon Corby Adams

In the wake of his recent passing, Corby Adams, celebrated as one of the best athletes the City of Barrie ever produced, was honoured by family and friends at Adams Funeral Home on Thursday, where his legacy as a standout in sports was fondly remembered.

"He had a million-dollar smile. When people say he was one of the best, they're a little bit wrong. He was the best. He was an all-star as a friend," said friend Lou Belcourt. "I've known him for a long, long time and played a lot of sports with him and against him, and it was always a privilege and an honour. [He was] an outstanding teammate. He never blamed you if you made an error, and you could always count on him."

Adams was captain of the 1974 National Champion Barrie Flyers and represented Canada on the ice on the international stage.

His daughter believes his appeal stems from his humility and work ethic.

"Because people saw him hit home runs and score goals, but they didn't see the practicing that went on behind the scenes, and it mattered to him to be the best he could be, and so we saw that, and most of his teammates did too, and I think that's the biggest reason," said Adams' daughter Corrie Holliday.

Adams was inducted into the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and enshrined in the Springwater Sports Heritage Hall of Fame several years later.

He died on Oct. 21 at age 82.