Long-time Barrie catholic high school teacher suspended for verbal, emotional abuse towards students

Long-time Barrie Catholic high school teacher Michael Corradetti has been suspended for seven months after he was found guilty of inappropriate behaviour by the Ontario College of Teachers discipline committee. (Michael Corradetti/Courtesy of Facebook) Long-time Barrie Catholic high school teacher Michael Corradetti has been suspended for seven months after he was found guilty of inappropriate behaviour by the Ontario College of Teachers discipline committee. (Michael Corradetti/Courtesy of Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver