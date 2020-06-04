BARRIE -- One day before George Floyd's death was in the news, Taylor Magee found a photo of herself on a hate instagram account, with the N-word as the caption.

"I was like, we can't sit back and watch this anymore. Something needs to be done, something needs to change," said Magee.

Magee is 25-years-old and says she's faced racism her entire life. But after seeing all the movements, riots, and protests taking place south of the border, she wanted to get involved.

She decided to make shirts. On the front in her own handwriting, it reads "Black Lives Matter." She's posted her story to her social media, and the amount of feedback she received, she says, has been overwhelming.

"I was like I could do something with this. Bringing awareness and making the post is great, but actions speak louder than words. So let's sell the shirts, donate the money, and really do something impactful," said Magee.

So far, Magee has made 130 shirts, and in less than 24 hours, she raised over $1000, and the number continues to grow.

She said it's scary looking at the news, which is why she wants to do everything she can to help, and to raise awareness is the most important thing.

"Being a black woman and seeing people that look like me, and people who are standing up for my rights and live my life being treated in such a way it's exhausting," said Magee.

Growing up feeling the existence of racism, she said it's time to put a stop to it.

"Growing up black with two white parents in a predominately white neighbourhood and the struggles that I faced," said Magee. "The discrimination that I faced even though my skin is light its dark enough to feel the hatred, oppression, and discrimination."

With the funds she raises, Magee will donate the money to Black Lives Matter in Toronto. This funding will support local families and people in the community, as well as educate all races on the importance of equality.

She is also donating money to Black Lives Matter Minneapolis, to help rebuild the city, and help bail out protestors.