Local ski resort is ready to open for the season

The snow guns are fired up, and the slopes are ready for winter enthusiasts to swish and swoop down at Mount St. Louis Moonstone.

The Coldwater ski resort announced it would open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 2023/24 season.

"It's hard to believe season #59 starts Saturday," the release stated.

The resort reports six lifts and 11 slopes are open.

"Mountain terrain will be open for all levels for novice to advanced," the resort noted. "The resort's team will make snow at every opportunity and is always grateful to Mother Nature for natural snowfall like the 12 centimetres received overnight."

The resort north of Barrie recently unveiled its unique $14 million eight-seater chairlift made in Austria that raises to get on it and has heated seats.