Local royal watchers wake up bright and early for King's coronation

With King Charles III making history on Saturday, celebrations took place around the world and in the region.

Residents of Aurora and Newmarket gathered in honour of King Charles and queen consort Camilla for coronation day.

"My dad was an Anglican priest and one thing that he taught us as young children was that everything to do with the monarchy, we celebrate," said Dawn Gallagher Murphy, MPP for Newmarket-Aurora. "That's why I thought, okay, we're going to be up at six in the morning to watch this live."

With this being the first coronation in 70 years, people in attendance said this is a celebration they'll never forget.

"Today was amazing. It was great to have all these people that are interested in the royal family," said Lori Hoyes, Aurora Canadian Legion Branch 385 president. "We are the Royal Canadian Legion, so we support the monarchy, and it was the first coronation event I have seen, it was great to have it here."

No one knows when the next coronation will take place, which had some people in attendance saying this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.