Local pharmacy pledges $1 million to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign

A local pharmacy has pledged $1 million to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign to support the future of healthcare in Simcoe Muskoka.

PureHealth Pharmacy, located at RVH, announced their donation in a press release Wednesday.

The RVH Foundation launched the campaign with the goal of raising $100 million to support expansion plans, including the construction of a new healthcare facility in Innisfil and doubling the size of the current site in Barrie.

"We are exceptionally proud to be part of the Keep Life Wild campaign, helping to achieve a vision that ensures that world-class, specialized healthcare is available here in Simcoe Muskoka," said Magdy Kamel, Owner of PureHealth Pharmacy, in a press release.

"As a family, we call this region home—it's the place we live, work and raise our kids. We want to leave a legacy that ensures that all our family, friends, and neighbours can build a good life, and that requires us all to have access to top-tier healthcare," said Kamel.

The foundation says its vision is to ensure everyone in the region has leading-edge care without having to travel to the GTA, particularly in the areas of cancer, cardiac, stroke, renal, critical care and child and youth mental health.

"PureHealth Pharmacy is exemplary of interwoven community support that is both essential and foundational to advancing RVH's plans for the future," said Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO, in a press release. "This gift demonstrates the ongoing leadership of the Kamel family in our community and their deep commitment to creating a legacy of excellence in healthcare right here at home."

"We are beyond grateful to PureHealth Pharmacy for their generosity and support of the Keep Life Wild campaign," says Estelle King, Chair of RVH Foundation's Board of Directors, in a press release. "We can't thank the Kamel family enough for bringing us one step closer to our future vision, a vision to keep us healthy and to keep us wild so we can truly enjoy the way of life here that we all love so much."