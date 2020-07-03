BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, leaving the total case count at 602 since the pandemic started.

In York Region, 20 new cases were reported bringing the region's total to 3,040.

Grey Bruce reported no new cases today, leaving the area's total at 113 and no deaths.

Province-wide, Ontario reported 165 new cases and two more deaths, including a health care worker.

There are now a total of 35,535 confirmed cases reported in the province.

Meanwhile, Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket has confirmed the outbreak at River Glen Haven in Sutton over.

The news comes after the long-term care home was taken over by a team with the Newmarket hospital in late May when the province deemed management couldn't contain the virus.

In all, 90 of the facility's 115 residents became infected, 36 died.