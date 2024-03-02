BARRIE
    • Local fire services inspire next generation of first responders

    People gather at Central York Fire Services Station 4-5 (CTV News/ Steve Mann) People gather at Central York Fire Services Station 4-5 (CTV News/ Steve Mann)
    In an effort to inspire the next generation of first responders, Central York Fire Services are opening their doors to visitors on Saturday for the annual INSPIREd event.

    The event, which is in its third year, gives women of all ages interested in pursuing a career in policing, fire fighting, or health care the opportunity to talk to individuals working in the fields and learn more about what each career offers.

    The drop-in event will also feature demonstrations, equipment tours, and an opportunity to learn CPR with York paramedics.

    The INSPIREd event is run in partnership with Central York Fire, York Regional Police, York Region Paramedic Services, Ontario Provincial Police and See What She Can Do.

    In addition to the first responder partnerships, MPP Newmarket-Aurora Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas, and members of the Aurora and Newmarket councils will also attend.

    The event will be held on Satuday at the Central York Fire Services new station on Earl Stewart Drive in Aurora known as Station 4-5.

