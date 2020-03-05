BARRIE -- Bradford Greenhouses has been recognized as one of Canada's top managed companies of the year.

"We are both humbled and proud to again be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2020," said Len Ferragine, owner of Bradford Greenhouses. "We continue to grow because of the great support we receive from our families, from our employees' families, and from the customers we serve."

This is the third consecutive year the family-run business has received the prestigious award.

The honour recognizes privately-owned Canadian companies with revenues over $25 million.

Bradford Greenhouses is one of the largest greenhouse growers and retailers in central Ontario.

In all, 26 Canadian companies were awarded for their business performance and sustained growth.

The winners will be honoured at the annual Canada's Best Managed Companies gala on April 1 in Toronto.