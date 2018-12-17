As the race to the holidays is fast approaching, fundraising in the region has slowed considerably.

Several local charities find themselves short of their goals without much time left on the clock.

“We’re still waiting for more donations to come in, and saying to the community, whatever you have makes a difference,” Christmas Cheer’s Leah Wells says.

Christmas Cheer is currently more than 145-thousand-dollars short of its goal.

After more than a month since the Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign began, the charity is still in need of nearly double the amount already collected.

“That leaves about $260-thousand to go in a week. I think it’s possible, it is daunting but possible,” says Capt. Stephanie Watkinson.

The Barrie Food Bank is also a long way from their goal of 200,000lbs of food. “So far we’ve received about 85-thousand pounds,” says Peter Sundborg.

The food bank is accepting donations all week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Kettle campaign wraps up in one week, while the Christmas Cheer campaign is only accepting donations at 8:30 Tuesday evening.