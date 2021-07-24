Advertisement
Local artist looks to support Barrie community affected by tornado
Published Saturday, July 24, 2021 6:56PM EDT
Artwork by Maria Kelebeev is pictured on Saturday, July 24 (Luke Simard/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A local artist is hoping to help those affected by the Barrie tornado.
Innisfil artist Maria Kelebeev will be auctioning her artwork at the Innisfil Community Church on Sunday at 1 p.m.
"This neighbourhood has given me so much since October," says Kelebeev. "I definitely want the art to give back."
Kelebeev hopes these fundraisers will become a regular occurrence.
"I will be giving back as long as I possibly can so people know that I'm willing to do this," she says.
Each piece of art will begin at $50 and all the proceeds will go towards Barrie Families Unite.
