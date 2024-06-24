Loaded handgun seized during R.I.D.E. spot check

Provincial police officers in Caledon allegedly seized a loaded handgun and arrested three people during a R.I.D.E. spot check.

Police were checking vehicles in the area of Innis Lake Road and Healey Road on Friday night when the accused pulled up.

Police say the officers searched the vehicle, found the weapon and placed the three occupants under arrest.

They face several weapons-related offences and were held for a bail hearing in Brampton.