Lieutenant-governor helping to kick off Orillia Winter Games

The Sunshine City is getting set for the return of the 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, with a high-profile guest coming to help with the kickoff.

Ontario Lieutenant-governor Edith Dumont will be making an official visit to Orillia on the first day of the games.

During her visit, Dumont is expected to visit with Mayor Don McIsaac, Chippewas of Rama First Nation Chief Ted Williams, and other local dignitaries.

Over 150 volunteers are working to make the games possible for nearly 1000 participants. Sports involved include hockey, curling, alpine skiing and badminton, amongst many others.

Dumont's visit is open to the public. She'll be delivering her remarks on Tues. Feb. 6 at 3:46 p.m. at the Orillia Recreation Centre.

The games run from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8.