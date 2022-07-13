Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance case

The Quebec man charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and ultimately kidnapping his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, remains in police custody.

Mohamad Lilo was arrested Tuesday by police, six months after Hajtamiri vanished following an alleged abduction in Wasaga Beach.

Nearly 24 hours after his arrest in the Montreal area and arrival escorted by police at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, Lilo was before a justice of the peace in a virtual Barrie courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Lilo is charged in connection to the disappearance of Hajtamiri, his former girlfriend who was hiding in Wasaga Beach on the night of Jan. 12, when family members said three men posing as police claimed they had a warrant for her arrest.

They said she was dragged barefoot from the home and tossed into a white Lexus SUV.

Hajtamiri, who turned 38 in May, hasn't been seen or heard from in the six months since her disappearance.

Police initially charged Lilo with criminal harassment nine days after she went missing.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Lilo had threatened Hajtamiri and was providing very little help to investigators.

In April, police in York Region arrested Riyasat Singh at a home in Brampton.

Singh, police believe, was one of two men captured on surveillance video in an underground parking garage in Richmond Hill days before Christmas.

That's when and where investigators believe Hajtamiri was attacked with a frying pan. The second suspect, Harshdeep Binner, is still on the run on a Canada Wide Warrant.

The latest charges from police link Lilo for the first time to the alleged attack in Richmond Hill and abduction in Wasaga Beach.

What was said in court Wednesday is protected by a publication ban, including a list of names Lilo is not to communicate with.

Family members confirmed to CTV News that Hajtamiri's vehicle had tracking devices on it at the time of the alleged parking garage attack in December.

Talking with Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier in Quebec Wednesday, he confirmed to CTV News that Lilo is pleading not guilty.

Grenier also said if the case goes to trial, it'll be in French and hopes to have his client bailed out at the next available opportunity. The next court date is set for July 18.

While Lilo remains in police custody, the family of Hajtamiri is asking more witnesses to continue to come forward to help bring Elnaz home, now 182 days since she disappeared.

Police have said all along, that their hope is to find Elnaz alive.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.