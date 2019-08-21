The latest lottery for pot shop licences in Ontario has proven to be a windfall for local applicants.

Three of the seven licences awarded in our region are in Innisfil, prompting some confusion among business owners and the mayor.

In fact, the Innisfil properties are right next door to each other in a small industrial area on Commerce Park Drive.

Two of the Innisfil properties are currently leased long-term by Dewildt Marine and Powersports, adding to the confusion.

The sales manager tells CTV News, "it was surprising news," adding that the "current tenants are not aware of the application and are not involved in any way."

The mayor calls it astonishing and has directed town staff to look into the selection process.

"Just make sure we fully understand what has transpired and what the next steps are," Mayor Lynn Dollin says.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commissions says the locations are randomly selected using an automated software program, and that a third party, KPMG, supervises the process.

Ontario selected 42 operators who can apply to run cannabis shops in the province.

A store in Collingwood made the list, along with a vacant storefront on Collier Street in Barrie.

Unlike the first draw, applicants had to prove they could secure retail space and had the capital to do so. But with no vacant store fronts, some in Innisfil are wondering if it's all a mistake.

The commission says it received more than 4,800 expressions of interest in the lottery.

The winners now have until Aug. 28 to complete an application to open a store that will be vetted by the AGCO.

The commission says it will only licence applicants and authorize stores that meet all legal and regulatory requirements.

- With files from The Canadian Press