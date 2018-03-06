

CTV Barrie





A massive wall of ice along the Meaford shoreline is attracting onlookers from across the region.

An ice formation, about five or six meters high, formed over the weekend along the southern shore of Georgian Bay. Just last week the shore was completely ice free.

“It was crazy to watch it was coming and coming and coming and I sat here for about a half hour with the dog and as it was growing. I thought OK lets back up,” says Dwayne Williams, resident.

Satellite images of Georgian Bay reveal that the ice came from the eastern shoreline where large slabs of ice broke away then drifted south.

One after another people stopped their cars to get a picture or two of the turquoise coloured ice.

“A beautiful turquoise colour its sweet. Nature is phenomenal. It can do all sorts of strange things very quickly,” says Heather Bakazias.

Local fisherman say a strong southerly wind could push some of the ice back out into the lake, but it’s likely that it will stay along the shore until it melts.