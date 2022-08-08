Large explosive barn fire in Essa Township kills livestock

Fire crews are still working on hot spots at the explosive barn fire that broke out in Essa Township on Sunday afternoon.

Thick black smoke could be seen and smelled across the county for kilometres as crews rushed to the scene at County Road 27, south of 20th Sideroad, at 3:45 p.m.

Sixty firefighters from six local fire departments including New Tecumseth, Innisfil, Barrie, and Springwater, were dispatched to help Essa firefighters put out the flames.

Essa Fire Chief Doug Burgin said the barn fire is contained but that it had spread to other areas of the farm.

“The stuff inside the silos is still burning,” Burgin said Monday morning, adding he believes the silos will have to be knocked down to control those fires.

“The fire jumped from the main fire to a straw shed as well. There were concerns with the wind and the flames that the house would be in danger, but we got on top of that,” he said.

Burgin said the family was able to save about 140 cows, but that 52 had died in the barn.

Damage is estimated at $6-million.

According to Barrie Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark, the fire was under control by 8 p.m. and they were in “salvage and overhaul mode.”

Due to the collapsed barns, Clark said larger equipment was needed to remove the remains of the steel structures in order to put out hot spots.

There are no reported injuries to people, and the cause of the fire is unknown. The Ontario Fire Marshal was consulted and will not be investigating the cause, said Burgin.

Simcoe County paramedics were on scene Sunday doing regular wellness checks on individual firefighters as temperatures in the Barrie area remained in the mid-30s.

New Tecumseth Fire Chief Dan Heydon says County Road 27 opened between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday morning.

With files from CTV NEWS BARRIE and CP24's Bryann Aguilar