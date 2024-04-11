Large copper wire theft in Huntsville

Thousands of dollars worth of copper wire was removed from a utility pole in Huntsville.

Provincial police say a person or persons severed and removed the communication line near Greer Road sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 4.

Police believe the suspects were driving a pickup that would have been heavily laden with about 1,000 lbs of wire at an estimated value of $10,000.

Huntsville OPP is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.