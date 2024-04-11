BARRIE
Barrie

    • Large copper wire theft in Huntsville

    Rolls of copper wire. April 11, 2024. (Source: OPP) Rolls of copper wire. April 11, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Thousands of dollars worth of copper wire was removed from a utility pole in Huntsville.

    Provincial police say a person or persons severed and removed the communication line near Greer Road sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 4.

    Police believe the suspects were driving a pickup that would have been heavily laden with about 1,000 lbs of wire at an estimated value of $10,000.

    Huntsville OPP is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden's Netanyahu problem could cost him the election, and America its security

    As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News