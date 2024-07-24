BARRIE
Barrie

    • Lake St. John float plane crash

    A float plane crashed into Lake St. John, Tue., July 23, 2024 (Courtesy: Ramara Fire Services) A float plane crashed into Lake St. John, Tue., July 23, 2024 (Courtesy: Ramara Fire Services)
    Share

    A float plane crashed into the northern part of Lake St. John in Ramara Township.

    Ramara Fire Chief Tony Stong said the call came to Ramara Fire and Rescue Services at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

    Stong said a lone occupant on the plane sustained minor injuries and was transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

    Fire crews accessed the lake from Bluebird Street, he said.

    The plane sank quickly and will be recovered on Wednesday.

    The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete the investigation.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News