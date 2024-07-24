Lake St. John float plane crash

A float plane crashed into the northern part of Lake St. John in Ramara Township.

Ramara Fire Chief Tony Stong said the call came to Ramara Fire and Rescue Services at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Stong said a lone occupant on the plane sustained minor injuries and was transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Fire crews accessed the lake from Bluebird Street, he said.

The plane sank quickly and will be recovered on Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete the investigation.