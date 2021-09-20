Lace-up to give others a 'new leash on life'

BARRIE, ONT. -

Grab your walking shoes to help raise money for those who would benefit from Dog Guide services.

The Orillia Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides will take place at Couchiching Beach Park on Sun., Sept. 26.

The co-organizer of the Orillia walk has been blind since she was 17 and said that without the help of her dog guide, Norma Jean, her life would be more challenging.

"These dogs are so important not only to people like myself," Laura Joyce said. "Not only do they give us a sense of independence, but they also give us peace of mind," she adds.

Dog Guides offer support to numerous Canadians across the country with disabilities, but they can be expensive.

All proceeds raised from the walk will support the Lion's Foundation of Canada to continue its effort to train service dogs for Canadians in need, free of charge.

The walk is open to all individuals, whether they have a dog or not.

The walk begins at 11 a.m., with registration opening at 10 a.m.

Those looking to participate or donate can visit the Lions Foundation of Canada.

With files from CTV's Jayne Pritchard