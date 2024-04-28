'Kitten Shower' held ahead of anticipated influx of kittens this summer

The Barrie SPCA is taking inspiration from a traditional baby shower with its latest event this weekend to prepare for an influx of cats this summer.

The SPCA held what it calls a 'Kitten Shower' on Sunday, inviting guests to the animal centre to help with fundraising for the charity group.

"Pregnant moms are coming in and one female cat can have up to 100 kittens in her lifetime," said Shannon Laflamme, Barrie SPCA Community Outreach Coordinator.

People were able to meet pets available for adoption, submit their kitten name ideas and learn about volunteering.

There were also special arts and crafts for children who attended.

The SPCA is seeking donations, whether they be monetary or kitten-specific items that are on its wishlist.