KiteFest set to return to Simcoe County

The skies in Simcoe County will soon be overwhelmed with kites one day soon.

The second annual Simcoe County South Asian KiteFest is set to return on June 17. The event is being spearheaded by the South Asian Network of Simcoe County and has a mission to create a sense of community.

"Kite Festivals traditionally happen in the western part of India," said Abbasi Kothari, the vice president of the organization. "It's one of the biggest events in India. It's one of those events which brings everybody together, be it whatever religion, faith, cast, whatever, but it brings the community together. We wanted to do something like that for our community in New Tecumseth."

During its inaugural run last year, organizers say approximately 600 people participated. This year they are expecting over 1,000 people to turn out.

"There will be a lot of music, there will be a lot of food, entertainment and a lot of different events," said Kothari. "We're bringing in people from different communities along to do some performances, which will be exciting."

The event is open to everyone, and admission is free. Kites will be available for a charge, or participants can bring their own, so long as they don't have any potentially harmful coating like glass.

The festival will be held on Sat. June 17 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Mel Mitchell Field in Beeton.