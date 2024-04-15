BARRIE
Barrie

    • Kashechewan First Nation preparing for mass evacuation amid flood threat

    Kashechewan First Nation. (File Image) Kashechewan First Nation. (File Image)
    Share

    The residents of Kashechewan First Nation are in a race against time, preparing for a mass evacuation as the relentless threat of flooding from the Albany River looms closer.

    "These are people who are obviously going through a tough time having to uproot themselves and their families," said Joseph Sayers, the general manager of Missanabie Cree Business Corporation.

    "More than 600 people will be evacuated to communities throughout the province. Many will find refuge in Timmins, Kirkland Lake, and Barrie, with several flights scheduled to transport families on Tuesday," said Sayers. "Of course, trying to retain the family unit in the process will require additional accommodation for their family support to not only the elderly but also people going through chronic and prenatal care."

    In Kachechewan First Nation, flooding has become a yearly occurrence for nearly a decade, with residents facing the threat of flooding during the spring melt each year.

    Despite the yearly hazard, the trauma and pain of leaving home at any moment remain fresh.

    "No matter how many times you evacuate, it's a scary situation," said Serena Kenny, community and cultural recreation chief with Missanabie Cree First Nation in Maskwa.

    In Barrie, organizations are hard at work preparing for the arrival of dozens of families. Many of them have health conditions and will receive care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

    "Many will spend two weeks at a Barrie hotel, where a range of services will be provided by the ISN Maskwa and the Red Cross, offering food and access to health care," said Serena Kenny, community and culture chief with Missanbie Cree First Nation Maskwa.

    The leadership in this community has demonstrated strength and resilience, ensuring that their people feel secure and supported and fostering a community of strong, resilient voices.

    Flights are scheduled for Tuesday, each accommodating around five to 60 passengers.

    The region received more snow and rain on Monday, increasing the risk of flooding. Emergency crews will monitor the situation closely over the next few days.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News