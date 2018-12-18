

The case of a mother charged in connection with her three-year-old son’s drowning has been put over to the New Year.

Michelle Hanson appeared in an Orangeville courtroom on Tuesday morning. She faces impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence charges.

Police allege Hanson’s vehicle drove past a road closure sign and was swept into the Grand River last February.

Her son, Kaden Young, was lost in the fast-moving water.

After a massive search effort, the toddler’s body was recovered in April by a fisherman.

Hanson is scheduled to be back in court on January 15.