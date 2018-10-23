

CTV Barrie





The OPP launched its second annual Canine Unit Calendar on Tuesday with many Grade two and three students in attendance.

Funds raised by the 2019 calendar are donated to two OPP charities, the Friends of the OPP Museum and the OPP Youth Foundation.

“The annual OPP Canine Unit Calendar raises money to support the history of policing in the communities of Ontario, while also supporting the leaders of tomorrow by investing in the development of our youth,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair.

Twenty students from Monsignor Lee Catholic School were able to meet two of the OPP canines and learn more about the police organization.

“It’s a youth program dedicated to youth, and it makes a lot of sense to have them involved,” said Kevin Lehman, OPP Youth Foundation volunteer administrator.

The 2018 OPP canine calendar raised more than $28-thousand in sales. That amount was split between the two charities.

Lehman said the funds from calendar sales allow the OPP Youth Foundation to help young people do things “that any child should be able to do. Play sports, go on a school trip and take music lessons and more. It's all about OPP members helping the youth of Ontario."