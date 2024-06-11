Juneteenth: Celebration of Black history and culture in Barrie

BARRIE
    Barrie celebrated Black History Month with a flag raising Feb. 1, 2023 (CTV NEWS/BARRIE) Barrie celebrated Black History Month with a flag raising Feb. 1, 2023 (CTV NEWS/BARRIE)
    Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

    In Canada and around the world, it is recognized as a day to celebrate Black culture and excellence.

    The Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is welcoming students, staff, and community members to a Juneteenth Black Excellence Gala on June 13.

    Attendees from participating secondary schools will experience an evening full of cultural performances, art exhibits, music, and food.

    Cheraldean Duhaney, Bradford West Gwillimbury's Ward 1 councillor, will provide a keynote presentation.

    • What: Juneteenth Black Excellence Gala
    • When: Thursday, June 13, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    • Where: Bear Creek Secondary School, 100 Red Oak Drive, Barrie

    Students, staff, and community members from Banting Memorial High School, Barrie North Collegiate Institute, Bear Creek Secondary School, Bradford District High School, Innisdale Secondary School, Maple Ridge Secondary School, Nantyr Shores Secondary School, and Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School will be attending this celebration.

