Jeff Lehman will serve a third term as Mayor of the City of Barrie with a sweeping victory.

Lehman won the two-way race for the city’s top post against Ram Faerber with more than 90 percent of the vote.

Lehman became the 46th mayor of Barrie in 2010 when he was first elected.

The 43-year-old grew up in Barrie, and before becoming the mayor he worked as an economist and urban planner advising cities across the country