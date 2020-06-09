Advertisement
Jaguar burned beyond recognition along Highway 400 through Georgian Bay
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 12:11PM EDT
A jaguar is burned beyond recognition along Hwy 400, Georgian Bay Township, Ont., on Mon., June 8, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A car fire slowed traffic along Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township on Monday morning.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the occupants and their pet escaped the flames safely.
The jaguar, however, wasn't so lucky as it burned beyond recognition.
There was no word on what caused the fire.