It's the 57th Georgian Bay Steam, Auto, Gas and Antique Show this weekend

With more than 25 tractors at the ready, the 57th annual Georgian Bay Steam Auto, Gas & Antique Show is bound to entertain.

This year features Rumely, a series of oil pull farm tractors that were manufactured between 1910 and 1930.

The Georgian Bay Steam, Auto, Gas and Antique Association purchased 40 acres on Victoria Street West in Cookstown, creating a permanent home for its displays, demonstrations and pulls.

This year’s show features heavy horse pulls, garden tractor games, a corn roast, live music and a talent contest for both young and old.

The show is set to run July 29 to Aug. 1 at 4635 Victoria Street West in Cookstown.