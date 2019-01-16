It was all hands on deck for the Tay Township Fire Department after being called to the Wye Heritage Marina on Wednesday.

Technicians first noticed something was burning in the repair shop when they arrived for work this morning.

“Three of them were in there with fire extinguishers trying to extinguish it, and couldn’t,” Owner Dave Rozycki says that’s when they called the fire department.

Steel cladding on the inside and outside of the building helped contain the flames until firefighters arrived to put out the blaze.

The deputy fire chief says high winds, and freezing temperatures caused some problems, but luckily, they were able to get at the fire and extinguish it.

“To us, it’s a good save, and there is a close structure to the one side, so if this was going and fully involved, it might have consumed the other building as well,” says Shawn Aymer, Tay Fire and Emergency Services.

There is no damage estimate for the building as of yet, but Rozycki says it could have been a lot worse. “Looking at the wind today, and if that building had gone up, it could have spread to the other building where we have multiple boats. So I think we got lucky, we got it out early, and the fire department did their job.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.