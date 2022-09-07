IOOF renos get a boost from Young at Heart riders

A ride on the open road will also give seniors a chance to expand their own spaces.

The 17th annual Young at Heart Motorcycle Ride for IOOF Seniors Homes is back and booked for Sept. 24.

The ride supports IOOF’s redevelopment campaign to expand its 10 Brooks St. in Barrie facility to a 226-bed long-term care home.

The revitalization will create 64 new long-term care beds and 66 upgraded beds, modern spaces, updated equipment, private rooms, and increased square footage.

Since 2006, the motorcycle ride has raised over $240,000 for the IOOF and local seniors.

This year’s event will feature a two-hour country ride, a celebratory parade through the IOOF grounds for residents, a delicious lunch and raffle prizes.

The registration fee is $50 to participate, and pre-registration is required. Riders are encouraged to collect pledges; 100% of the profits will benefit the IOOF’s redevelopment campaign.

Register online or call 705-728-2389 ext. 322.