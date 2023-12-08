Innisfil wraps up another successful 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign

The town of Innisfil wrapped up another successful 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign.

This year's initiative raised nearly $4000 in monetary and toy donations for the Troy Scott Community Fridges and the Innisfil Food Bank.

Between November 13-27, any Innisfil resident that recieved a parking ticket had the option to donate money, toys, giftcards or non-perishable food iterms to charity instead of paying the fine.

Each charity will receive $1925 and $140 worth of toys.

This is the ninth year in a row the town ran the campaign.