BARRIE
Barrie

    • Innisfil wraps up another successful 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign

    Scrooge the Ticket campaign assists the Innisfil Food Bank. Nov. 16, 2022 (CTV NEWS) Scrooge the Ticket campaign assists the Innisfil Food Bank. Nov. 16, 2022 (CTV NEWS)

    The town of Innisfil wrapped up another successful 'Scrooge the Ticket' campaign.

    This year's initiative raised nearly $4000 in monetary and toy donations for the Troy Scott Community Fridges and the Innisfil Food Bank.

    Between November 13-27, any Innisfil resident that recieved a parking ticket had the option to donate money, toys, giftcards or non-perishable food iterms to charity instead of paying the fine.

    Each charity will receive $1925 and $140 worth of toys.

    This is the ninth year in a row the town ran the campaign.  

