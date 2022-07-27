Innisfil senior conned by Grandparent Scam loses thousands

An 87-year-old Innisfil man is the latest to fall victim to the so-called Grandparent Scam, losing "several thousand dollars."

South Simcoe police say the senior took a call from a fraudster posing as his son and claiming to be in trouble with the law.

Police say another person spoke to the victim, pretending to be a cop seeking cash for the son's bail.

Officers from several regions have issued warnings about these types of scams, saying they prey on unsuspecting seniors.

South Simcoe police urge residents to be vigilant and speak to older loved ones about these frauds.

"Police remind everyone that in Canada, there is no cash bail system."

They encourage people taking these calls to ask questions that only their family members would know, call the parents to verify the situation, and never act immediately or share personal information.

Police ask anyone who received a call or email like this to report it, even if you didn't lose money.