Innisfil man charged in luring and sexual assault investigation

An Innisfil man faces several charges in connection with a luring and sexual assault investigation by South Simcoe police.

According to the service, the 20-year-old man used social media to contact and befriend the victim.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and held for a bail hearing.

Police charged him with multiple offences, including luring a person under 18, possessing child pornography, forcible confinement, sexual interference, and sexual assault, among others.

Police encourage anyone with additional information to contact Det. Const. Shawn Strilec at 705-436-2141 or via email.