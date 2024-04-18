Innisfil human trafficking case suspects appear in court

Several men accused of trafficking women at an Innisfil residence before being arrested by South Simcoe police late last year appeared in court on Thursday.

Among them is Oneil Hopkinson, a 38-year-old with ties to Newmarket and Brampton whom police say turned himself in last fall. Along with being accused of advertising sexual services and benefitting from sexual services, Hopkinson is also charged with sexual assault.

On Thursday, his coaccused Tyrone Dias also appeared from the jail in Penetanguishene. This comes about a week after police announced that Dias’ sister was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to interfere in the case against her brother, who was denied bail.

South Simcoe police say Samantha Davenport tried to pay an alleged victim in the case to act as a surety for Dias to get him out of custody.

Hung Lam, Joseph Carvalho and Edgar Martinez were represented in virtual court in Bradford on Thursday.

They were each granted bail after being charged with several sex and drug trafficking counts, including procuring, advertising, and materially benefitting from sexual services.

Royden Reis of Barrie was also charged in the Project Chameleon bust with four counts of drug possession for trafficking a controlled substance.

Jashyna Singh of Brampton remains behind bars, charged with trafficking the women for sex along with drugs. Singh is scheduled to be back in court on Friday.

Defence lawyers for the accused are trying to reach an agreement regarding the evidence investigators have concerning their clients.

Police said two residences were searched in November, alleging they seized $30,000 worth of drugs. Investigators also confirmed three women were safely removed from the home.

Lam, Carvalho and Martinez are scheduled to return to court in May; their coaccused next week.

The allegations against all of the accused mentioned have not been tested in court.