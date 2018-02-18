

CTV Barrie





The thought of yet another winter thaw, and being hammered by rain, is a little unnerving for some homeowners on Belle Air Beach Road in Innisfil.

“With all the rain, and the warm temperatures… we’re in trouble,” says homeowner Phil Robotham.

Just last month, the rise in temperatures and heavy downpour caused low lying properties like Robotham’s to flood. He says it’s a frustrating issue he’s been dealing with for over two decades.

“With the water having no place to go but down to the lake, or up onto the property there’s just too much, so we’re depending on the town to get in with pumpers and pump it right down to the lake, because it’s dangerous.”

To make matters worse, heavy rain and double digit temperatures are on the way, and they’re expected to last until Wednesday.

“In total, we could see anywhere from 20 to 30 to 35 centimetres of rain, and that’s a significant amount for February,” says Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

It’s a combination that could wreak havoc on residential areas.

“There’s no way that the soil, the ground can absorb any of that. It’s like a frozen sponge, so all of that melt and the rain is just going to sit on the surface,” Phillips says.

Chris Hobbs owns a water damage restoration company in Barrie. He says there are some extra measures homeowners can take to keep the water out.

“Make sure your drainage is proper - make sure that your downspout extensions are clear and clean. Test your sump-pumps, test your batter backups, and just check for any areas where you can have problems,” says Hobbs.

The bulk of the rain is expected to start over the next 24 to 48 hours, and will mainly fall overnight. Drivers and pedestrians are also encouraged to take extra precautions.