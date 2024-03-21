Innisfil driver clocked speeding 164km/h over the posted limit on Hwy 427

Police charged a driver travelling on Highway 427 at more than double the speed limit early Thursday morning.

In a social media post, provincial police said the white sedan was clocked speeding 264 kilometres per hour over the limit near Finch Avenue around 4 a.m.

The 26-year-old motorist from Innisfil was charged with stunt driving, which carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Also as a result of the charge, the vehicle was towed away to an impound yard, where it will remain for 14 days, leaving the driver in need of a lift.

In Ontario, speeding 50 kilometres or more over a posted limit of 80 or higher nets an automatic stunt driving charge.