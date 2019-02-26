

CTV Barrie





The future of Muskoka's two acute hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville will be back in the spotlight next week.



Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's task force is hosting six public information sessions across the region from Marth 4th to March 8th, to discuss different options for the future of the hospitals.



Five options are on the table.



Three of them are for the south Muskoka site in Bracebridge, which include a renovation and expansion of the existing hospital, a replacement hospital on the current site, or a new hospital at a brand new location in Bracebridge.



The last two options are for the Huntsville site, which includes a renovation and expansion of the existing hospital or a new hospital on the existing hospital.



"we'll present a high-level blocking and stacking type of approach to what each of the options looks like and we're going to have poster presentations - our hope is people will go to the actual posters and have an opportunity to meet with the architects," says Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare CEO Natalie Bubela.



The first information session will take place Monday, March 4th at the Bracebridge sports plex auditorium at 7 p.m.