Impaired driving trial begins for man accused in deadly head-on Highway 12 collision in 2020

The trial of Sigfrid Stahn, accused of being impaired and causing a deadly head-on collision on Highway 12 in Waubaushene nearly three years ago, began Monday.

On the afternoon of July 4, 2020, emergency crews rushed to the scene between Frazer Lane and Gratrix Road and worked to extricate both drivers from their damaged vehicles.

Guenter Naumann, 77, was flown by air ambulance to a trauma hospital with serious injuries and died a week later, leaving behind his wife, son and grandchildren.

Police said Stahn, 71, was travelling eastbound in his pickup truck when he collided with Naumann's convertible Mercedes as it approached westbound.

A car and SUV collided on Hwy 12 in Tay Twp on Sat. July 4, 2020 (David Sullivan/CTV News)

The Crown outlined the case in a Barrie courtroom Monday, aiming to prove Stahn was driving erratically and impaired at the time of the fatal crash.

One of the first witnesses called to testify told the court the pickup truck's driver seemed out of it after the crash and said she saw a cooler near the truck with empty beer cans inside.

A jury of seven men and five women will ultimately decide Stahn's fate.

The trial is expected to take 10 days to complete and resumes Tuesday.

None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.