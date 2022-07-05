Image released of vehicle believed to be involved in Innisfil hit and run

Police in Innisfil released an image of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

South Simcoe Police report a black Ford Escape travelling south on Sideroad 10 on Monday veered into the northbound lane, causing an oncoming motorcyclist to lose control and crash into the ditch.

Police say the incident happened between Innisfil Beach Road and Line 9 around 3:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Police say the driver is a white woman with blonde hair in her early 30s. The vehicle is believed to be model year 2017 to 2019.

They ask anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact Const. Capeloa at 705-436-2141, extension 1490, or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.