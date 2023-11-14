Image of suspect vehicle linked to credit union armed robbery released

Police in Barrie released an image of a white four-door Mercedes Benz believed to be the getaway car used in a bank robbery last week.

Police say two armed men with possibly Jamaican accents bound the employees at the Ontario Educational Credit Union Ltd. on Alliance Boulevard and robbed the place.

The two credit union employees were treated for minor injuries.

Police say the suspects took off in the Mercedes, heading left onto Bell Farm Road and toward Duckworth Street after stealing a large amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information, video surveillance or dash cam footage of the suspects or suspect vehicle to contact the lead investigator at 705-725-7025 extension 2586.