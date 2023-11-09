2 suspects wanted for tying up employees, robbing Barrie credit union armed with firearms
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
Police received the call for an armed robbery in progress at the Ontario Educational Credit Union Ltd. on Alliance Boulevard.
According to police, two men with their faces covered burst into the credit union armed with guns and demanded money.
When officers arrived, the suspects were gone. Paramedics treated two employees who had been bound for minor injuries.
Police say the suspects left in a white, newer-model four-door Mercedes Benz, which is believed to be the same vehicle they arrived in that was parked out front while the robbery took place.
While the suspect's faces weren't visible, police say they spoke with what has been described as a Jamaican accent.
Both men are believed to be in their 20s, with slim builds.
The first suspect is just under six feet tall and wore a dark top and grey track pants. The second man was shorter than the first and wore dark clothing, including black track pants.
Police say the bandits made off with a "large amount of Canadian currency."
Officers have secured video surveillance from the area and determined the suspect vehicle turned left from Alliance Boulevard onto Bell Farm Road and was last seen heading toward Duckworth Street.
Anyone with information or dash cam video from Bell Farm Road between 10:50 and 11:00 a.m. who may have captured an image of a newer Mercedes Benz is asked to contact the lead investigator, Sgt. Armstrong at 705-725-7025 extension 2586.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
