Image of possible witness to Keswick homicide captured on camera

Investigators with York Regional Police say they are looking to speak with a possible witness to a deadly house fire in Keswick that has been ruled a homicide.

Police set up a command post, seeking information on the death of 85-year-old Sandy Gauthier, whose body was found after emergency crews extinguished the blaze on Jan. 15.

Police say a surveillance camera captured an individual walking in the area of Miami Drive around 2:40 a.m. They say this person could have information that could help with the case.

Police say the individual is a witness and not a suspect or person of interest at this time.

York Regional Police released video of a possible witness to a deadly fire in Keswick on Jan. 15, 2022. (Supplied)

The police command post is in the area of Miami Drive and the Queensway South for anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a devastating situation for that family, as well as that community," said York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle. "Sandy, the victim in this case, has lived in this neighbourhood for about 50 years, I'm told. She was a mother and a grandmother and would have been very well-known in this area."

Police have not released the cause of death from the autopsy.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious or who has dash cam footage of the area around the time of the fire.

Contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or via email.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers.